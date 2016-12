Rogue One – A Stars Wars Story scored 155-million at the box office in the US. Even more worldwide. And the thing everyone is talking about is the return of Grand Moff Tarkin… played by actor Peter Cushing who was the villain in the original Star Wars. But here’s the thing… he died in 1994! Click here to see how they created these scenes that could change Hollywood forever! (Maybe we’ll see a NEW movie starring Chris Farley or Natalie Wood someday… )