Those were the days

FILE - Cast members of "All in the Family," from left, Carroll O'Connor, Jean Stapleton, and Sally Struthers pose with their Emmys backstage at the 24th annual Emmy Awards in Hollywood, Ca., Sunday night, May 14, 1972. O'Connor and Stapleton won outstanding continued performance by an actor and actress in a leading role in a comedy series. Struthers tied in the category of outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role in a comedy. Stapleton has died at the age of 90. John Putch said Saturday, June 1, 2013 that his mother died Friday, May 31, 2013 of natural causes at her New York City home surrounded by friends and family. (AP Photo)
FILE – Cast members of “All in the Family,” from left, Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, and Sally Struthers in 1972. (AP Photo)

Sony Pictures Television is in very early stages of rebooting several classic sitcoms from TV legend Norman Lear as miniseries — including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times”. The idea currently being discussed by Lear and Sony executives would be to have new actors recreate classic episodes of the shows, working from the original scripts! Read the exclusive story at Variety’s website HERE  I’ll be curious to see who would portray the daffy (and tone deaf!) Edith Bunker who was so wonderfully played by the late Jean Stapleton.

 

