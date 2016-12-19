Those were the days

Sony Pictures Television is in very early stages of rebooting several classic sitcoms from TV legend Norman Lear as miniseries — including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times”. The idea currently being discussed by Lear and Sony executives would be to have new actors recreate classic episodes of the shows, working from the original scripts! Read the exclusive story at Variety’s website HERE I’ll be curious to see who would portray the daffy (and tone deaf!) Edith Bunker who was so wonderfully played by the late Jean Stapleton.