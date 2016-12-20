Listen Live
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame- Class of 2017

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame- Class of 2017

Members of the band Journey , Jan. 21, 2005, in Los Angeles. Band members are, from left, Jonathan Cain, George Tickner, former lead vocalist Steve Perry, Aynsley Dunbar, Neal Schon, Robert Fleischman, Ross Valory, Steve Augeri, Steve Smith and Deen Castronovo. Over a 30-year period, Journey released 18 albums, selling 50 million copies on the strength of radio hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'," "Who's Crying Now," and "Open Arms." (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced today (12.20)..Check out who made the class of 2017:

Electric Light Orchestra ( ELO), Joan Baez , Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes

All inductees who made it into the class of 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the exception of the band YES, were all new nominees on the 2017 Ballot. History also made by Tupac Shakur, as the first ever solo hip-hop artists to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For the complete list click here.

Nile Rodgers, writer-producer to the music industry , and co -founder of the band Chic, will  be honored by receiving the rock hall’s musical excellence award.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday , April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY marking its third time hosting the event. Its Television premiere will be on HBO, details of dates and time will be announced in early 2017.

 

