Rock and Roll Hall of Fame- Class of 2017

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced today (12.20)..Check out who made the class of 2017:

Electric Light Orchestra ( ELO), Joan Baez , Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes

All inductees who made it into the class of 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the exception of the band YES, were all new nominees on the 2017 Ballot. History also made by Tupac Shakur, as the first ever solo hip-hop artists to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For the complete list click here.

Nile Rodgers, writer-producer to the music industry , and co -founder of the band Chic, will be honored by receiving the rock hall’s musical excellence award.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday , April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY marking its third time hosting the event. Its Television premiere will be on HBO, details of dates and time will be announced in early 2017.