Light it Up!

If you can’t get enough of Mariah Carey’s , All I want for Christmas Is You’, then you may need to fly out to NY because their giving its residents a huge dose of this Diva’s memorable tune.

Earlier this week Carey pulled the switch at the Empire State Building’s lighting Ceremony, syncing her #1 Christmas hit to the building’s light show.

Her catchy tune with the bedazzling view of blue, red , green and white lights are visable across the City and tri-state area. And this light show spectacular will play every night unitl Christmas day. Take a glipse here!