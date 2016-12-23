Have a cup of cheer!

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free tall size espresso drinks for 10 days in select locations starting today (Friday, Dec. 23rd). Caffeine lovers can get their hands on everything from mochas to flat whites and holiday classics like the chestnut praline latte by attending a “Pop Up Cheer Party” between 1-2 p.m. taking place at over 100 stores per day.

Keep on eye on starbucks.com/cheer to see if your local shop is in on the fun — the participating locations will change every day!