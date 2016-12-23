Listen Live
Have a cup of cheer!

The newly designed Starbucks cup is seen Wednesday, April 30, 2008, at a Starbucks location in Alameda, Calif. Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter profit fell 28 percent as U.S. consumers responded to rising food and gas prices by making fewer latte runs. For the quarter ended March 30, Starbucks' net income sank to $108.7 million, or 15 cents per share, from $150.8 million, or 19 cents a share in the same period last year. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A Starbucks location in California. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free tall size espresso drinks for 10 days in select locations starting today (Friday, Dec. 23rd). Caffeine lovers can get their hands on everything from mochas to flat whites and holiday classics like the chestnut praline latte by attending a “Pop Up Cheer Party” between 1-2 p.m. taking place at over 100 stores per day.

Keep on eye on starbucks.com/cheer to see if your local shop is in on the fun — the participating locations will change every day!

