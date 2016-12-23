Sign, Sealed and Delivered

How Cool is this- Stevie Wonder has a street named after him!

The City of Detroit, Michigan renamed Milwaukee Ave to Stevie Wonder Avenue, to commemorate the iconic Motown artist.

Stevie Wonder was at his childhood hometown of Michigan on Wednesday (12.21), surrounded by 400 fans along with the Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan , to unveil his very own street sign. The sign, Stevie Wonder Avenue, is located a mile away from the Iconic Motown headquarters.

And the 66 year-old singer was extremely grateful! – Check out his response to the press here .

The Mayor also presented Wonder with the honorary key to the city for all contributions he has done in history and for starting all his beginnings in his hometown of Detroit.