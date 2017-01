Beyonce, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is slated for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio. Nearly 150 other acts have also been booked. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (1/4/17). To see the full line-up, and get ticket info.. check out the COACHELLA website HERE