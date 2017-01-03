Did you catch Mariah Carey on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

Mariah Carey’s totally flubbed her performance on Dick Cark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve! If you missed it , here’s what happened. There were some technical difficulties but instead of performing thru them she just gave up.

She tweeted the next day – ‘(Bleep) happens – Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.’

Also – Mariah’s people tried to get ABC to cut the performance from the West Coast broadcast, but they refused. Read more here. Mariah’s people say ABC and Dick Clark Productions sabotaged her peformance, and of course, the network is not happy with those remarks – calling it “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.” Read more here.

She is about to go on tour with Lionel Richie, they’ll be performing at the Hollywood Bowl May 5th and 6th – and at Honda Center May 10.