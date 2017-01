So long Shamu! This Sunday, Sea World San Diego will produce its final ‘One Ocean’ show. The killer whale show is one of Sea World’s most popular attractions. Back in March Sea World announced that it will no longer breed Orcas & stop having the whales do shows & tricks at their amusement parks. When California banned killer whale breeding in 2016, the company targeted early January 2017 for the final show. Instead Sea World will open ‘Orca Encounter’ in the summer of 2017.