Sylvester Stallone’s 3 daughters were ‘Miss Golden Globes’ this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press always has the daughter of a famous celeb be the one who bring the trophies on the stage. Its quite an honor and they did a great job. Well Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia along with their super model mom Jennifer Flavin were spotted at LAX yesterday. TMZ soon found out not only are they smart and beautiful – but not interested in ‘Keeping Up’ with anyone… Click here to watch!