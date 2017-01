The eighties hair bands are back! Def Leppard will be going on a three month long tour this spring with 38 shows, and their bringing along some friends- Poison and Tesla. Here’s a bonus, Poison will be performing with all four original members which hasn’t happened in over 5 years.

Def Leppard-2017 North American tour is set to start April 26th tickets go on sale Jan 20th and 21st . For dates and info click here.