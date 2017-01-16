Octavia wants EVERYONE to see her latest film

My daughter Sophia and I saw HIDDEN FIGURES this weekend. Honestly one of the best movies I’ve seen in a really long time. Great for kids because it has space history, civil rights history and great lessons about the importance of education and very empowering for women. Oscar winning actress Octavia Spenser stars and she did something really cool over the weekend. She bought out the 8pm showing of her movie Hidden Figures at a theater in LA and thru social media invited families who cant afford to take their kids to the movies to see it. She wrote ‘my mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So im honoring her and all single parents this MLKweekend. Love it! Read more here.

xo, Irma