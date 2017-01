Looks like Lady Gaga is working on something SUPER for her Super Bowl halftime show next month. Apparently she wants to sing on the roof of the stadium in Houston!! The dome at the NRG Stadium has a state-of-the-art, see-through retractable “fabric roof” that can open in just seven minutes. But its not necessarily made for a performance. However, producers are trying to make it happen for her.



Stay tuned. Read more here.