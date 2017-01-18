Listen Live
Woody Harrelson is Lost and LIVE!

Woody Harrelson seen at STX Entertainment’s “THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN” at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for STX Entertainment/AP Images)

 

Woody Harrelson is trying to do something that’s never been done before. Tomorrow night January 19th you can see his new movie called Lost in London – Live. He is actually filming it for the big screen as its happening!!  It’s all based on a horrible night out he had in London a few years ago.  The camera’s start rolling tomorrow night … and you can see it yourself right here in the IE.  Woodys LIVE movie will be on the big screen 6pm at the Tyler Galleria, Victor Valley Mall and Temecula Stadium 15.

Click fathomevents.com for tickets.

