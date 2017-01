Bob Seger and Glenn Frey both grew up in Detroit and met there in the mid 60’s as part of the local rock scene. Of course, both went went on to have successful musical careers (to say the least!).. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.. and Glenn Frey founded the Eagles. Glenn Frey passed away a year ago, and Bob Seger is honoring the memory of his longtime friend.. with a song, which is available (free) at his website HERE