The people have spoken!

Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks on stage at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured in the background are DeGeneres’ previous People’s Choice awards, making her the most decorated People’s Choice Award winner in the show’s history. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Peoples Choice Awards were last night. No politics, just a bunch of famous people thanking ‘the people’ for voting for them. Tom Hanks won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor, Jennifer Lopez won for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, Ellen DeGeneres broke the record for the most awards – she picked up #20 last night. (watch Justin Timberlake present Ellen with the awards below)

