Are George and Amal expecting twins?

He was the handsome Hollywood Playboy until he met the right girl. And now there is word George Clooney is going to be a dad!! In Touch Weekly says Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins — a boy and a girl. #jackpot

Insiders say they are nervous but excited. No official comment from the Clooneys yet.

Meanwhile – George is mourning the loss of his actor cousin…. Actor Miguel Ferrer lost his battle with cancer yesterday (1.19). He was the son of Rosemary Clooney (George’s aunt). You’ll recognize Miguel from from Twin Peaks and as Owen Granger from NCIS -Los Angeles and movies like Iron Man and RoboCop. Click here for more.