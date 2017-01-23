Up until now, the next installment of the Star Wars franchise has been referred to as Episode VIII. That has changed. Lucasfilm announced that the film’s title is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is said to take up immediately after the final shot of J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens, when Daisy Ridley’s Rey was handing Luke Skywalker his old lightsaber. The title alone could suggest the film will be largely centered around Mark Hamill’s character.. hmm, what do you think?! The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017.