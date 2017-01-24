and the Oscar goes to…..

Leading the pack with 14 nominations – La La Land! Best Actor nominations for both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone plus Best Picture. La La Land is up against some tough competition for the Best Pictures… the rest of the nominations include “Moonlight” “Manchester by the Sea” “Arrival” “Lion” “Fences” “Hell or High Water” “Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge”. Who do you think will win?



Watch the Academy Awards on ABC February 26th. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Click here for a complete list of nominations.