and the Oscar goes to…..

and the Oscar goes to…..

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Leading the pack with 14 nominations – La La Land!  Best Actor nominations for both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone plus Best Picture.  La La Land is up against some tough competition for the Best Pictures… the rest of the nominations include  Moonlight” “Manchester by the Sea” “Arrival” “Lion” “Fences” “Hell or High Water” “Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge”.  Who do you think will win?  

Watch the Academy Awards on ABC February 26th.  Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.  

Click here for a complete list of nominations.

