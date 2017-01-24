Showtime.. again!

Steve Harvey returns to host SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO, a one-hour special and re-imagining of the classic talent showcase series. Artists participating in the event include the legendary Chaka Khan (above), T.I. featuring Meek Mill, and Gabriel Iglesias. Also featured in the special are elements from the Apollo’s legendary Amateur Night which provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of the toughest audience in the world… those amateurs who don’t win over the crowd risk being booed off the stage! Amateur Night at the Apollo launched the careers of many iconic artists, including: James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, and countless others. The special airs Wednesday, Feb. 1st on FOX.